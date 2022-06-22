Matters that will impact scheduling a new murder trial for Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton, are expected to be addressed when he appears in Warren County Superior Court on Monday, June 27. Kearney is expected to appear before Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. at 2 p.m.
Kearney most recently appeared in Warren County Superior Court in mid-April, when District Attorney Mike Waters and Assistant Capital Defender Robert Singagliese presented motions related to the rescheduling process to Judge Hight. At that time, it was suggested that a new trial may come this fall, possibly as early as late October or November.
Kearney stands accused in the 2018 fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured the Rev. John Alford and resulted in the death of his wife, Nancy.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
A capital, or potential death penalty, trial for Lester Kearney began in late March and continued into early April. However, a mistrial was declared because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.
The new trial will not be capital. During Kearney’s most recent court appearance, Amos Tyndall, who had served as a second attorney for Kearney’s defense during the trial, told Judge Hight that because defendants in non-capital cases are allotted one attorney unless there are extraordinary circumstances, there would have to be a special reason for him to remain connected with the case. He later asked to withdraw from the case, meaning that Singagliese will be Kearney’s sole attorney for the new trial.
At that time, Waters asked Judge Hight to issue a ruling on the state’s motion for a change of venue, or a new location for the next trial. Waters said that Warren County is the smallest community in the district, with around 15,000 potential jurors. He told Judge Hight that the ability to find jurors who are not familiar with the case and who can reach a decision based solely on the evidence presented will be difficult in Warren County due to extensive media coverage of the trial, as well as press conferences and other means of contact with the public and media made by an advocate for Lester Kearney.
Judge Hight is expected to make a ruling on Tuesday.
