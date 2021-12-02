The Warren County Environmental Action Team will hold a Red Carpet kickoff for the 40th Anniversary Commemoration of the Birth of the Environmental Justice Movement at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Warren County Courthouse. The kickoff will be held on the second floor.
The documentary, “Warren County Birth of a Movement,” will be presented. In addition, a panel discussion will feature Eva Clayton, Dollie Burwell and Wayne Moseley, all of whom played instrumental roles in the 1982 PCB protests.
The kickoff event will also include a preview of events and plans for next year’s 40th Anniversary Commemoration.
Those attending are asked to bring items they have saved from the protests, such as buttons, bumper stickers, photographs, posters, newspapers and other articles, and to help EAT members to identify people in the photographs and videos they have compiled.
The group would also like to record the stories of people who were at the PCB protests as they reflect on where they were during the six weeks of protests in 1982 and what they remember.
Refreshments will be served.
Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.
Those planning to attend should RSVP to Shauna Williams at 919-725-6508 or warrencountycommunitycenter@gmail.com; or the Rev. Bill Kearney at 252-213-2121 or billkearney777@gmail.com.
The Warren County Courthouse is at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton.
