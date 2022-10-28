Annie Maria Francis, daughter of Dantton Francis, Jr. and Annie R. Francis of Warrenton, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in August with a PhD in Social Work.

A graduate of Warren County High School, she also holds a masters in Social Work, masters in Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Francis is the paternal granddaughter of the late Dantton and Edler Curtis Francis, and the maternal granddaughter of the late Mason and Edith Richardson.