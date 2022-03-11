The Warren County Space Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be having a fundraiser at the 220 Seafood Restaurant, 1812 N. Garnett St., Henderson, on Monday, March 21, from 4-7 p.m.
Plates are $8 per ticket and $8 for walk-ins. Plates consist of trout fish, French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tea. The event is eat in or take out, and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, contact Lt. Col. Paige or MSGT Taft, or any Warren County High School SFJROTC cadet at 252-257-4413.
