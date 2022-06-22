The Federal Railroad Administration recently announced over $368 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program funds to 46 projects in 32 sates and the District of Columbia.
These investments are expected to play a critical role in modernizing the country’s rail infrastructure and strengthening supply chains, helping to reduce congestion and get people and goods where they need to go quickly and more affordably. The program is also expected to create jobs and benefit urban and rural communities across the country.
The selected projects will not only improve and expand passenger rail and fund conventional and high-speed rail, but they will also increase supply chain resilience and fluidity, support short line railroads, invest in new technology and safety advancements, and benefit rail industry workforce development and training activities.
The funded projects include the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Infrastructure Engineering & Safety Program up to $57.9 million (North Carolina Department of Transportation).
The proposed project will perform surveys and complete preliminary engineering for Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Program improvements, including the construction of a grade separation on the S-Line in Wake Forest.
The project will advance the next phase of the R2R Corridor development, which will eventually result in new intercity passenger rail service on a state-owned route that will access currently underserved and minority rural communities with rail service, as well as improve travel times on the existing Amtrak Silver Meteor service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.