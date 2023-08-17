Recently, the Warren County Farmers Market hosted a Peach Day event to highlight the peak of peach season with peach samples, games, and a live musical performance.
Over 390 people were in attendance. Steve Young led the trio in a performance that featured jokes, country and inspirational music.
The market was abundant with seasonal fruits, veggies and handmade crafts. Plenty of peach samples and peach punch were provided free of charge to the attendees. Both children and adults enjoyed the Peach Punchout game. Organizers described the event as a beautiful, peachy day.
The Warren County Farmers’ Market is held at the Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. The market operates from the last week in April until the second week in November.
To stay in-the-know about future events or subscribe to receive the weekly newsletters, go to Warren County Farmers Market under the Departments tab on the Warren County website at https://www.warrencountync.com or follow the market on Facebook.
