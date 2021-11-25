The Arts & Humanities Jury of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has accepted Sheila Robertson’s entry of “Two Oranges” and Nancy Tunstall’s entry of “Casablanca Water Man” into the Fall 2021 DKG Gallery of Fine Arts, an online gallery of works of art and letters.
Their entries are under the category Visual Arts, subcategory Photography. The judging criteria rubric looked at the theme, composition, and technique of the entries.
Roberson took her photograph while experimenting with stop motion photography. She noticed that the two oranges in the bowl appeared to be three oranges due to the properties of reflection and refraction.
While visiting Casablanca, Tunstall came across a man selling water. His traditional uniform and spectacular hat caught her attention.
The photographs have been posted, and they may be viewed at https://gallery.dkg.org/index.php/photography/. The works will stay up in the Gallery for six months, after which they will be archived.
DKG is a professional honor society for women educators with more than 60,000 members. Established in 17 member countries around the world, the Society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Society headquarters are in Austin, Texas, where Dr. Annie Webb Blanton founded the Society on May 11, 1929.
