On March 14, Rotarian Loria Williams presented a Rotary mug to members of the Warren County Farmers Market Project Committee. Members shared a detailed history and discussed the future of agribusiness in Warren County. Pictured, from the left, are Rotarian Loria Williams, and Farmers Market Project Committee members Crystal Smith, Danylu Hundley, Sylvia Alston, Cheryl Bell and Jereann King Johnson.