The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its March 6 regular meeting, voted to support locating the Vance-Granville Community College Transportation Hub Project at Triangle North Warren in the Manson community at Soul City.
The Transportation Hub would cover between 21 and 27 acres.
Charla Duncan, Warren County Community & Economic Development director, told commissioners that discussions with VGCC about potentially locating a transportation training facility here have been taking place over the past several years. The Triangle North Warren site has been considered for the location throughout the discussion process.
Duncan said that VGCC is preparing to move the project forward from the proposal phase to the site development phase.
The transportation training facility, or Transportation Training Hub, would offer the following programs for VGCC students:
• Commercial Driver’s License
• Heavy equipment operator
• Heavy equipment operator apprenticeship
• Diesel mechanic training, which will be a new program for VGCC
• Logistics
Duncan told commissioners that VGCC is requesting a partnership with Warren County and the Kerr-Tar Regional Economic Development Corporation (the Triangle North Board) to local the project within the acreage at the Triangle North Warren site that the KTREDC owns.
The matter came before county commissioners after the Warren County Economic Development Commission unanimously voted to give its support during its February meeting.
With the Warren County Board of Commissioners’ vote of support, the final decision about locating the VGCC Transportation Hub will be made by the KTREDC Board. The board includes three representatives from Warren County who are appointed by the county board of commissioners. Duncan noted that KTREDC members request support from county representatives on its board, the county’s board of commissioners and its EDC board for county projects at Triangle North sites.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Approved a rental agreement for use of the 429 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, facility (Lions Den) that includes clarifications discussed during the county commissioners’ February meeting.
• Approved the purchase of a replacement generator for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office/911 Dispatch Center from National Power at a cost not to exceed $55,043.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of the Opioid Settlement and Supplement Agreement for Additional Funds and authorizing the county attorney to execute these documents.
• Approved an updated bonus/retention policy and updated health insurance design plan for county employees; and approved 2023-24 legislative priorities.
• Adopted a resolution in support of the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee and the countywide litter sweep this month by declaring March 2023 as Keep Warren County Beautiful Month.
