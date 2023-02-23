During its Feb. 14 regular monthly meeting, the Warren County Board of Education honored teachers who received state bonuses for meeting or exceeding growth as measured by student growth index score. Pictured, from the left, are Superintendent Keith Sutton, Alecia Walker, Cherita Smith, Sharon Moore, Orlinda Terry, Monica Davis and Board Chair Jennifer Sims. The NC Department of Public Instruction identified these educators for bonuses based on the Education Value-Added Assessment System data in a grade/subject. The criteria was based upon the EVAAS student growth index score from the previous year of exceeded expected growth in one of the following grade/subject areas: 3rd Grade Reading, 4th and 5th Grade Reading, 4th to 8th Grade Math.
