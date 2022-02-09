It has been almost 12 years since Aycock Auto Service opened at 501 US Hwy. 1 north in Norlina. Since that time, the business has gained a reputation of providing service with the type of hospitality that characterizes small towns.
Customers walking through the door will probably see Owner/Manager Wayne Aycock. If he quickly answers any questions about the town of Norlina, that is not surprising. Not only has he lived in Norlina all his life, but he also serves as the town’s mayor and is always ready to welcome people to his home community.
Aycock developed a love of cars while he was growing up. He would visit Clayton Mitchell at Mitchell’s Auto in the evenings, and Mitchell would teach his young friend about tools.
Mitchell, a racecar owner, took Aycock with him to races in South Boston, Va. From these experiences, Aycock knew he wanted to one day operate a business where he could work on cars.
On April 1, Aycock will have been in business for 23 years, first in Warrenton after purchasing the former Odom Motor Service from Charles Smiley, and since September 2010, at his current location.
The building that now houses Aycock Auto Service holds special meaning since Aycock held his first public job there when it was Currin’s Mini Mart. He was a student at Norlina High School at the time.
Aycock Auto Service focuses on a range of quick service needs, such as brakes, oil changes, batteries and state inspections. The business has adapted to meet the needs of its customers and now operates with three full-time employees in addition to Aycock.
The most significant change in the automotive service business that Aycock has observed involves the need for computer technology to work on newer vehicles.
“I recommend to any young person going into auto mechanics to get all the computer training that you can,” he said.
While the mechanics work on their cars, customers are invited to relax in the type of waiting area that might be unique to small towns. They can purchase a snack from the shelves lining one wall and join others in the waiting area. The people may be fellow customers or local residents stopping by to chat.
“People still like to gather,” Aycock said.
Many Aycock Auto Service customers come from Warren and Vance counties or southern Virginia to have their vehicles serviced. Some customers travel great distances, though.
Aycock said that a woman who lives in Warren County and Baltimore, Md., stopped by to have an oil change before returning to Maryland the same day. In addition, a man who lives in Florida regularly gets an oil change while visiting his parents in Warren County.
Aycock originally planned to retire on Jan.1 of this year, but changed his mind.
“If I sat at home, I would miss the people,” he said.
On June 1, he will turned 66 and wants to continue working until at least age 70.
Aycock remains active in his community beyond his business. He has been a members of the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department for almost 50 years. Aycock also serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees and as Sunday school superintendent at nearby Norlina United Methodist Church.
With a lifetime of involvement in his home community, Aycock believes that he is in the perfect place to operate his business.
“The people of Norlina and Warren County have really supported me here,” he said.
Aycock Auto Service, located at 501 U.S. 1 north, Norlina, is open from 7:30 a.m-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 252-456-3991.
