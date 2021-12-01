Members of New Beginning Church For All People in Wise express love to the community by offering a Thanksgiving feast during their Annual Love Plate Ministry Thanksgiving Feeding. The meal giveaway has been a church tradition for eight years. Pictured above, from the left, are Shaleyia Bryant, Azaya, Ty’yanni, Cathy Powell, Tolanda Goodson, Overseer Kevin C. Blalock, senior pastor, Elder Carol Wilkerson, assistant pastor, and Elder Shaun Baker. Not pictured: Paulette Barnes, Jhontille Blalock, Minister Kiatah, Mother F. Gilchrist and Monica Green. Pictured below are, from the left, Elder Wilkerson, Overseer Blalock, Barnes, Elder Baker, Powell, Goodson, Ty'yanni, Bryant and Azaya.
