In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street.
The son of John and Catherine Andrews, is a 1990 graduate of Warren County High School. Andrews served in the United States Army and National Guard before fully moving to a career as a barber. In fact, he began working toward his license while serving in the National Guard, entering Harris Barber College in Raleigh.
As a barber, Andrews is fulfilling his father’s longtime dream. Corey and his brother, Demond, looked through their father’s high school yearbook and saw that he wanted to become a barber. John Andrews even cut his sons’ hair. However, Corey said that those haircuts left a little something to be desired. The haircuts might have provided part of the inspiration for both Corey and Demond to become licensed barbers.
John Andrews’ career ultimately took a different direction. He is retired from the Department of Correction. Corey’s younger brother, Bryan, followed in his father’s footsteps and works with the Department of Correction.
A graduate of Harris Barber College, Corey began his career as a licensed barber at Fresh Cut Barber Shop, operated by Omega Jones, who used to be his barber. Corey credits Jones for influencing his decision to become a barber.
In 1998, Walter and Novella Yates provided guidance for Corey to purchase the building that houses his barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop. He also credits the couple with making it possible for a carpenter to craft the cabinets that are still used at the barbershop today.
Corey opened his barbershop in 1999, but not before Hurricane Floyd literally put a damper on original plans for the opening. Water came through a portion of the roof, but Corey trusted in God for strength, persevered in its repairs, and everything worked out.
Corey’s dream behind opening his barbershop not only involved his dream to operate his own business, but his desire to provide an example to young people that they could find meaningful careers in Warren County.
“I always wanted to operated my own business,” he said. “I saw that most people who grew up in Warren county would go off somewhere and live, and come back when they retire. Most young people didn’t see someone come back home and make it here.”
The barbershop building escaped another close call in 2011 when Southern States on nearby Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. burned. West Market Street connects Main Street with Front Street at a point near Warren County Memorial Library. Southern States was located on property adjacent to the library.
Corey remembers that he saw embers from the fire bounce off the top of the barbershop building, and he heard fire trucks heading to the scene while he attended a regular Bible study. When everything was over, the barbershop had survived another potential disaster.
“The obstacles you go through in life make you appreciate the opportunities you have,” Corey said.
Since then, the barbershop has survived the uncertain economic times related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout all these difficult times, Corey has relied on God for strength and persevered to keep his business going.
Today, the business is going strong. The barbershop offers men’s, women’s and children’s haircuts, eyebrow arching for women, and facials. Corey focuses on building a relationship with his customers rather than viewing them as just the people who happen to sit in his barber’s chair on a particular day.
“I like to get the history of customers, especially if they move here,” he said. “I want to hear how they ended up in Warren County. I love to hear people’s stories.”
While many of Corey’s clients are residents of Warren County, some are from other states, including New York, New Jersey and Georgia, and have property here. One client, a truck driver, schedules an appointment if he is delivering in the area.
Corey has watched a number of his clients grow up, and his customers now include multiple generations of the same family. He recalled one customer who came to his barbershop as an elementary school student. Today, that customer brings his son, who is in middle school.
Corey loves the sense of family that quickly develops at a small town barbershop. Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop has become a place where people love to stop by and visit, even if they don’t have appointments. Some guys drop by periodically so that they and Corey can prepare and eat lunch together.
Clients were among the people who attended Corey’s wedding. He and his wife, Reneka, have a daughter, Angel, 22; and sons, CJ, 17; Jonathan, 15; and Jayden, 6.
Corey has heard his clients tell him that they have watched him grow up and get married — and so have his children.
“My daughter says she can’t go anywhere without people saying they know her dad,” Corey said.
He still strives to be a good example for young people and provide encouragement that they can build successful careers in Warren County. Corey said that he is “very grateful and thankful” for all of the blessings in his life, which have included his family and operating a barbershop in his home county.
“I love it,” he said.
“A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop” is located at 117 W. Market St., Warrenton. Appointments may be scheduled through the website, www.touchofheavenbarbershop.com or by calling 252-257-1953 or 252-432-1739.
