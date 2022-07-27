A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Friday charging a Henderson man with possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.
According to the indictment and other information presented in a criminal complaint, Tyren Omarious Hargrove, 21, sold heroin laced with fentanyl to a confidential informant working with the Henderson Police Department in May 2022.
On June 3, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence associated with Hargrove and found more than 4,000 dosage units of heroin laced with fentanyl and almost $60,000 in U.S. currency. Hargrove, who was on post-release supervision by the state of North Carolina at the time of the offense, was arrested on various state charges, but quickly bonded out of state custody. He later failed to appear for court in Vance County Superior Court.
On June 22, Hargrove was located by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop, but then fled, leading troopers and deputies from the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on a chase reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. After a tire deflation device was deployed, Hargrove’s car was disabled, and he attempted to flee on foot. After a short foot chase, Hargrove was apprehended.
If convicted, Hargrove faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Michael Easley, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Henderson Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Vance County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office for the 11th Prosecutorial District are investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson is prosecuting the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.