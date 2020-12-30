“It’s been a helluva year.”
A house fire that destroyed nearly everything. Medical calls and performing CPR on community members who, sadly, didn’t make it. A motor vehicle accident.
These are some of the everyday calls firefighters expect to respond to. But for Norlina Volunteer Fire Department’s Fireman of the Year Dominique “D.K.” Trotman, these calls hit close to home in 2020 because they happened to him and members of his family here in Warren County.
Trotman said he was overwhelmed earlier this month to receive the department award from Fire Chief Houston Carter.
“D.K. is a remarkable young man with a sincere passion for helping,” Carter said. “We’ve always been able to count on D.K. whether it be an IT issue with a computer or responding to a simple tree down call at 2 a.m. in the rain and freezing cold. He has had a tough and trying year, but yet he has been able to stand strong with his fire department family beside him.”
“It’s been a long year, and the real Firefighter of the Year wasn’t me, it was the rest of the guys and gals here at the fire department. They kept me moving forward,” Trotman said of the brotherhood known as the fire service. “They kept me standing between the house fire and losing a sibling. I owe them a lot.”
In September, Trotman and his family lost their home and belongings to a house fire. He was among firefighters who responded to the blaze. In November and December, the 19-year-old had to call upon his CPR skills to try and save family members, one a precious baby and the other a beloved aunt.
In a big city, firefighters may never get a call where they know a victim; but in a rural area, it’s not uncommon, and emotions can’t get in the way.
“Your training kicks in,” Trotman said. “It helps you in the long run because when you’re working on someone, you’re going to give them the same amount of care as someone that you love the most.”
Even when times get tough, Trotman said that being in the fire service still gives him a good feeling at the end of the day.
“You’ll still have a family that’s going to be there to support you no matter what happens, and it’s one of the best fields I’ve ever joined,” he said.
Trotman joined the Norlina department in 2015 and is also a firefighter with Warrenton Rural, as well as a member and advisor with the Warren County Junior Firefighters.
He has a cousin who is a firefighter in Alexandria, Va., and comes from a family of doctors, nurses and servicemen, so it should be no surprise that Trotman has a heart for service.
Being a firefighter has taught him about his love for helping people.
“Since I’ve joined, it’s shown me more about myself and the love that I have for my community and the love for helping others. That’s what fuels me every day,” Trotman said. “If you can make somebody’s day better just by being there, I’m already having a great day.”
