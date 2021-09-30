The United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association will hold its 4th Annual Ministers Conference on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 am.
The host church will be Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 224 Parktown Rd., Warrenton. The theme for this occasion will be “A Time To Come Together.”
The conference will begin on Friday night with A Night of Honor for the United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association women pastors. Those honored will include the following:
• Rev. Glendora Hargrove, pastor of Woodsworth Missionary Baptist Church
• Rev. Tonia Hedgepeth, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
• Rev. Carrie Alexander, pastor of Jordan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
• Rev. Lucinda Williams, pastor of First Baptist Church of Soul City
• Rev. Jeanette Floyd, pastor of Dickies Grove Missionary Baptist Church
• Rev. Thelma McClean, interim pastor of Mitchell Missionary Baptist Church
• Rev. Pearline Cooper, former pastor of Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
The guest speaker for Friday will be the Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr., pastor of Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Jones earned an Associate of Arts degree from Ferrum College in Ferrum, Va., attended the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., and, after completed a tour of service in the United States Army, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Governmental Administration from Christopher Newport College (now Christopher Newport University) in Newport News, Va., graduating summa cum laude.
He earned a Master of Divinity degree from the Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology, Virginia Union University.
Jones accepted the call to the preaching ministry on May 19, 1992. He was licensed by Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News, Va., where he served in a number of capacities, including minister of Christian Education and assistant to the pastor. Jones was ordained on June 27, 1993.
He was called as pastor of Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church on May 14, 1999.
Jones serves as moderator of the United Shiloh Missionary Baptist Association, co-founder of the Warren County MLK Committee, past president of the Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee and member of the Warren County NAACP.
Saturday will feature a lecture and message from the Rev. O.D. Sykes, pastor of Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church and Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. He also serves as second vice moderator of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, Inc.
Sykes graduated from Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Va. and earned a Doctor of Divinity degree from Roanoke Theological Seminary in Elizabeth City.
He was licensed to preach at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Garysburg and ordained through the Neuse River Missionary Baptist Association.
In addition to serving as second vice president of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, he also serves as a member of the General Board and Executive Committee, and is affiliated with the Women’s Baptist Home & Foreign Missionary Convention Auxiliary. Sykes serves as moderator, Executive Board member and Examination/Catechism Board member of the Neuse River Missionary Baptist Association; and first vice moderator, Executive Board member and Examination/Catechism Board member of the Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Association.
In the community, he is a member of the Tar River Ministers, Deacons, and Laymen’s Union, the Roanoke River Ministers, Deacons, and Laymen’s Union, the Weldon City Schools Board of Education, the NAACP, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Citizens Advisory Board, the Halifax County Black Caucus and board member of the General Children’s Home of Oxford.
The Missionary Baptist Association encourages guests to join via Zoom or teleconference.
The meeting ID is 295 859 6380 with no password.
The dial-in number is 1-301-715-8592.
