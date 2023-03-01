John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton, will be closed for renovations from Monday, March 6 until around June. These renovations will eventually result in upgrades to the entrance, back-up generator, air conditioning and other areas to prepare the facility for use as the county’s central emergency shelter.
During this time, the public can utilize outdoor courts at the Warren County Recreation Complex, located at 840 US Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton, and Magnolia Ernest Recreation Complex, located at 252 Duke Dr., Norlina.
The Parks and Recreation’s physical office will be closed March 6-10 for renovations to the entrance. The public can still reach the Parks and Recreation Department at 252-257-2272.
Registration for programs during the week of March 6-10 can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30a.m.-5p.m. at the Warren County Senior Center, located at 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton. (Registration at the Parks and Recreation office will resume March 13.)
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
