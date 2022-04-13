The Norlina Town Board last week voted unanimously to terminate the employment of Norlina Police Officer Anthony Hargrove because his services were no longer needed.
Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese told the newspaper on Monday that Hargrove became a full-time police officer in July 2021 and was within the 12-month probationary period outlined by town policies.
Reese said that in his supervisory role, he made a recommendation to the board that Hargrove’s services were no longer needed.
According to minutes from the meeting, the town board held a closed session for personnel matters before returning to open session for the vote.
