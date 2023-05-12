At the 89th annual North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Convention, Gamma Chi Chapter was represented by President Dr. Sylvia Alston, First Vice President Sheila Robertson, Corresponding Secretary Evelyn Hall, Treasurer Shirley White, Finance Chair Debra Clayton, Music/Fine Arts Chair Sallye Duncan, St. Paul’s Group Chair Gail Coleman, and Communications & Marketing Chair Nancy Tunstall.
The convention was held April 28-30 in Greenville. NC DKG is a part of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
The theme of the convention was “Linking the Past, Present and Future.” Attended by 251 delegates from across North Carolina, the convention included business sessions, workshops, entertainment and keynote speakers.
During the opening meeting on Friday night, attendees were entertained by The Carolina Chord Connections, a chapter of the national Barbershop Harmony Society. Their a cappella arrangements set the stage for the rest of the evening, which focused on awards.
In recognition of exemplary leadership in promoting chapter participation in the activities of the Society, Gamma Chi Chapter received the Order of the Rose Award—the highest level of chapter achievement.
In addition, Gamma Chi received the NC DKG Communications Excellence Award for accomplishments in producing a quality newsletter, maintaining an updated website, producing a chapter brochure and using social media to greatly enhance chapter communications.
Member Debra Clayton received the Golden Key Award for Region III, which includes Warren, Vance, Franklin, Wake and Johnston counties. The award is given to honor members who have made significant contributions to DKG at various levels of the society. Clayton was presented with a certificate and a golden key pin.
Member Sheila Robertson was presented the Rising Star Award. Only 11 women from across the state were selected for this honor. The NC DKG Rising Star Award is intended to recognize and encourage key women educators in their early years of active membership in NC DKG. The recipients received a certificate and a unique rising star pin.
Saturday morning began with the NC DKG Educational Foundation meeting, including a report on the grants awarded by the foundation. Member Pattie Rodwell received two grants from the foundation to enable her to take field trips with her exceptional children and purchase a 3-D printer to make characters from her literacy lessons.
The foundation meeting was followed by the NC DKG business meeting. Reports were heard and amendments to the bylaws were approved.
The meeting concluded with entertainment provided by member Diane Colin, music director, who brought the Littleton Academy Drum Circle to perform on their tall tubano drums, which were purchased using a foundation grant. Member Renee Mizelle, the Littleton Academy assistant head, accompanied the group to the convention.
Saturday afternoon breakout sessions offered workshops following the strands of society business, professional growth and personal growth.
Gamma Chi’s Sheila Robertson presented “Using Recycled and ‘Cheap’ Stuff to Make Art,” a workshop looking at several elementary art projects made from recycled materials or stuff from around the house.
On Saturday evening, the Chapter Presidents Banquet began with a tribute to chapter presidents, including Gamma Chi’s President Alston. Scholarships were then awarded to this year’s recipients.
The keynote speaker was Patricia Woodley, the DKG international membership director. Her presentation was “Using the Past to Reconnect to the Present.”
The Ceremony of Remembrance was held Sunday morning to celebrate the lives of the sisters statewide who had passed away during the previous year.
The convention concluded with a Birthday Brunch for NC DKG celebrating its 89th birthday and remembering the 12 NC DKG founders. The Convention Chorus, including Gamma Chi’s Shirley White, provided music throughout the convention.
Established in 1929, DKG is global with over 52,000 members in 17 countries.
Members include professional women educators in both the private and public sectors. Selection is based on professional qualifications, leadership potential and personal qualities.
The North Carolina organization has 91 chapters with over 3,100 members.
