Loria Williams, at right, legislative assistant to Rep. Howard Hunter, visited the Warrenton Rotary Club on Tuesday, June 21. She discussed how the legislative process works and the importance of voting. Pictured, Susan Brown of the Warrenton Rotary Club presents Williams with a Rotary cup.
