Judge John Dunlow has appointed Assistant Clerk Rolanda Hedgepeth to serve as Clerk of Warren County Superior Court following the retirement of Lisa Blalock later this week. Hedgepeth will take the oath of office for her new position on Friday, Sept. 1.
Warren County native Blalock has worked at the Warren County Clerk’s office for a little over 28 years. During that time, she has served as cashier, Civil District and Civil Superior courtroom clerk, and head bookkeeper. Blalock has served as clerk of Superior Court for the past six years.
“I want to thank the people of Warren County for letting me serve them in the capacity of clerk, and all of the support I have gotten from the community,” she said.
For Blalock, helping people is at the heart of the clerk’s duties, and those of everyone else at the clerk’s office.
“We are here to help people,” she said. “Almost everyone who comes here has a problem, and we are here to help them deal with those issues.”
Blalock’s last day as clerk of superior court will be Thursday.
“I feel like I have left the office in a good place,” she said.
On Friday, Blalock’s longtime colleague and fellow Warren County native Rolanda Hedgepeth will assume the clerk of superior court’s duties.
Hedgepeth, the daughter of Roland and Connie Hedgepeth of Hollister, is a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe. When she takes the oath of office, she will become the first member of the Tribe to serve as head clerk.
Hedgepeth served as deputy clerk for much of her 25 years with the Warren County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office. She still remembers the date of her first day there: Friday, May 1, 1998. In 2017, she was promoted to assistant clerk.
Like Blalock, Hedgepeth has held a number of responsibilities at the clerk’s office, including Criminal District department, cashier, Child Support Court, Domestic Violence Court and Criminal Superior Court.
This year, her work has focused on estates, foreclosures and incompetency hearings, among other duties. Hedgepeth will continue to focus on responsibilities such as these as clerk of court.
Like Blalock, Hedgepeth can describe the work of the clerk’s office in two words: helping people.
“Helping people has always been my passion,” Hedgepeth said.
She said that the staff at the clerk of court’s office can’t practice law or provide legal advance. However, they can help someone through the process to handle a range of situations, from a traffic ticket to an estate after losing a loved one. For Hedgepeth, these opportunities to ease someone’s mind are important.
“When I’m helping people with estates, they are going through a difficult time” she said. “I try to help them, to provide support and comfort.”
Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the opportunity to assist the people of her home county as clerk of court.
“I’m very thankful, honored and humbled by this opportunity, that these great people thought enough of me to appoint me,” she said.
