The Warren County Board of Commissioners appointed directors for the Warren County Department of Social Services and the Warren County Memorial Library during its regular monthly work session last night.
The action came following a closed session that was called for discussion of personnel matters and property acquisition.
Interim DSS Director Renee Alston was appointed to serve in the director's position on a permanent basis at an annual salary of $75,000.
Christy Bondy was appointed to serve as director of the Warren County The Memorial Library, effective Nov. 16 at an annual salary of $65,000.
The board did not take action on property acquisition.
