Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes continues to expand with its ByWay Foods Hub while existing services and programs continue to serve the local area and beyond.
Working Landscapes began the expansion of its food processing facility on Franklin Street in Warrenton early last year while also rebranding its processed produce as ByWay Foods.
Gabe Cumming, the nonprofit’s co-founder and associate director, told the newspaper last week that the name refers to the North Carolina Scenic Byway designation of the roadway that is known as Franklin Street within the Warrenton town limits and becomes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd./State Road 1001 as it moves out of the town of Warrenton.
He indicated that the processing center, known as the ByWay Foods Hub, resumed operations with its expanded facility in November 2021. Half of the new 3,000-square-foot building is devoted to cold storage, while the other half houses processing equipment in a an area double the size of the processing space in the original facility. The expanded facility also adds a wash line and bagging equipment.
ByWay Foods prepares fresh-cut vegetables for kitchens and cafeterias, and offers cold storage for Loaves & Fishes Ministries food pantry in Warrenton.
ByWay Foods also prepares produce boxes for people in need, Cumming said. The boxes are distributed through a partnership with the Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging and the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe. Boxes include seasonal produce and a protein, such as meat, eggs or honey.
Working Landscapes currently partners with 15 farms in Warren and surrounding counties. The produce provided to ByWay Foods for processing varies by season. Mid-March is the time of year for sweet potatoes, collard greens, kale and butternut squash.
Another component of the food hub is the commercial kitchen at 108 S. Main St., Warrenton, which is used to prepare meals for local senior citizens. Meals are distributed through the Warren County Senior Center. Cumming said that at least one ingredient of the meal is sourced locally, whether produce or meat.
Meals Program Manager Cyril Jolly estimated that between 125 and 175 meals are prepared each day. Meals are pre-packaged and ready to eat or freeze and re-heat.
Between the processing facility and the commercial kitchen, 10 people work at the ByWay Foods food hub. Cumming noted that many of them work at both facilities.
Other programs
Working Landscapes continues its What’s Growing On educational programming for schools. Through the farm to school partnership, students learn about a fruit or vegetable of the month when ByWay Foods provides that produce to be included on the menu in the school cafeteria.
Working Landscapes also continues a focus on climate change. Cumming explained that the nonprofit partners with farmers to help them build food systems that are resilient. Known as regenerative agriculture, these practices are designed to build up the soil by natural processes, including composting.
Cumming also noted that Working Landscapes contributes to the vitality of the local community and its economy through a number of programs. Those have included awarding mini-grants to support small businesses.
