The Kerr-Tar Area Agency on Aging will be holding a virtual class to support family caregivers.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a free class for unpaid caregivers of those living with any chronic condition or disability. Participants will learn how to manage emotions, reduce personal stress and confidently cope with caregiving issues and demands.
This virtual class will meet 90 minutes per week for six weeks and is open to any unpaid caregiver. All tools and materials are free for participants.
Classes begin May 17 and will be held every Tuesday through June 21 from 10-11:30 a.m.
To register, call Susan Tucker at 252-436-2040.
