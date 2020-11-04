The Warren County community can reflect on a bit of its history this year as Warrenton radio station WARR observes its 50th year of operation this fall.
While the official anniversary celebration will have to wait until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the station continues to offer a blend of music and discussion about issues affecting the community, just as it did when it went on the air in the fall of 1970.
Starting out
A 1970 account in The Warren Record indicates that WARR went on the air at 7:15 a.m. on a Thursday when Sreda Steed, 6-year-old daughter of station managers Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Steed of Warrenton, pushed a button to initiate operations. The 1,000-watt station was owned by the Steeds and James Mayes, Jr. of Durham.
The radio station broadcast from sunrise to sundown at 1520 AM.
The 1970 article notes that the station’s studio and transmitter were located on “the Macon Road” about two miles from Warrenton.
Radio personalities of the 1970s era included Austin Ayscue, Roger Wiggins, Roger Williams, Sherman Johnson, Freddie Hargrove, Ann Alston, Willie Cooper, Melvin Palmer and Lewis Galloway. The station played popular hits, western, rock and roll, soul and gospel music.
WARR offered an open mic segment Mondays through Fridays for discussion about local issues. Public officials, local clubs and organizations, along with the general public, were invited to participate.
Sundays were devoted to religious and gospel music, along with broadcasts of local church services.
Warrenton Mayor W.A. Miles proclaimed the week when WARR went on the air as Radio Week in the county seat.
Building a
legacy
Since 2002, radio station WARR has been owned and managed by Logan Darensburg II and the Rev. Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg.
The Darensburgs entered the field of broadcasting from other careers, but share an enthusiasm for ensuring that there is still a place for small, local radio stations in a world of rapidly evolving technology.
The Darensburgs were living in the Raleigh/Garner area when an opportunity to purchase WARR came about. Logan had done accounting work for small businesses, developing a base of 30 clients. He also handled accounting for two radio stations, one of which was WARR.
Engineer Gary Saber, who had worked at WARR for more than 20 years, asked Logan if he wanted to purchase the station, so Logan and Lilipiana, along with Logan’s mother, Gladys Rogers Darensburg, traveled to Warren County to take a look at it. At the time, the station was occupying a building on Warrenton’s Main Street and Logan’s mother did not want to risk walking up the flight of steps to see the WARR studio.
The family traveled around the Warrenton area when a building on the Norlina-Warrenton road caught Gladys’ eye. The Darensburg discovered their car had a flat tire and didn’t stay at the building long. However, it only took a glimpse of the exterior for Gladys to tell her son and daughter-in-law that the site would be perfect for WARR. Logan and Lilipiana agreed that she was right, and the building became the radio station’s studio.
While Gladys did not see the studio’s interior before she passed away in 2004, the building was named the Gladys Rogers Darensburg building in her honor. Logan and Lilipiana established the Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation in honor of her long career in education and established a radio station internship program offering high school students an opportunity to experience the field of broadcasting.
Looking to the future
Today, radio station WARR honors its history while it embraces new technologies, allowing its audience to expand far beyond Warren County.
Radio personalities Willie Cooper, Melvin Palmer and Lewis Galloway are joined by Robert Wilson and Latarshia Turner-Brothers to offer a variety of music that includes gospel, soul, rhythm and blues, and jazz.
WARR continues to bring more than just music to the community. A number of radio shows provide discussions about topics of importance to local residents, and station representatives conduct live broadcasts from event throughout Warren County.
While this programming may sound like what WARR has been offering for the past 50 years, the radio station has been able to take advantage of technologies that were unimaginable in 1970.
Lilipiana credits Turner-Brothers with bringing the station into the modern computer age, helping WARR gain a presence on social media.
Programming is streamed on the station’s website warr1520.com, reaching people from the local area, across the country and around the world.
In March of this year, WARR made what might be its greatest technological leap to date with the addition of FM frequency 103.5.
Before that time, the station had been required to power down at 6 p.m. In addition, there were other concerns, such as how far WARR’s signal could reach. Some local residents could receive the AM signal clearly, while neighbors could not. The signal would go in and out as people drove.
Several years ago, the Federal Communications Commission offered a window of opportunity for AM radio stations to move to FM if they wished. An FM frequency would eliminate the problems with the station’s signal, but WARR would have to purchase a variety of equipment, including a translator to concert the AM signal to FM. County funding and local contributions enabled WARR to purchase the needed equipment.
After a process which took a total of two years, including FCC approval for the translator and the addition of equipment to the station’s tower, WARR’s FM frequency of 103.5 officially went on the air on Saturday, March 14, with the capability to broadcast 24 hours a day.
Today, WARR offers three ways to enjoy its programming: 1520 AM, 103.5 FM and online streaming.
The Darensburgs are proud that WARR retains its position of importance in Warren County after 50 years on the air. They believe that the station belongs more to the community than to them. It is this connection with local people that has propelled WARR to success and that will keep the radio station going for many years to come.
A more in-depth article will commemorate the radio station’s anniversary celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.