New Beginnings Christian Church For All People will hold its Love Plate Ministry on the fourth Saturday of each month free of charge to the public.
This month’s feeding will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the former Ruritan Club building in Wise, 126 Old Wise School Extension. The event will be carry-out only.
The church can accommodate visitors while maintaining social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings.
The public is also invited to attend weekly Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact Church Secretary Monica Green at 252-432-5287.
