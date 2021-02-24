A recommendation for approximately 130 county employees to receive hazard pay related to their service during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be put before the Warren County commissioners for a vote during their monthly meeting Monday night. The pay would come from federal Coronavirus Relief Funds received last year by the county.
In December, commissioners adopted a hazard pay policy, which is required to be in place before the funds can be used in such a way.
According to information from the county, to meet reimbursement requirements under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, an eligible employee’s primary job function must meet one or more of certain criteria including: elevated risk or exposure due to having regular public-facing responsibilities; required to enter occupied residences or commercial establishments; required repeated and prolonged contact with COVID-19 symptomatic individuals; cleaning and building maintenance work physically performed on the grounds of a city property, including custodial, janitorial, repair and maintenance services; and physical work at a facility that performs medical testing and diagnostic services, including laboratory processing, medical testing services or related activities, among others.
The period of time considered for eligible employees is March 30 through July 31, 2020, which coincides with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 121 — Stay at Home Order.
During last week’s county commissioners’ work session, the board learned that 176 employees were recommended to receive hazard pay. Of the initial 130 employees approved, County Manager Vincent Jones said that 95—76 full time and 19 part time—were categorized as Tier I, or those with the most exposure to COVID-19, and 35—34 full time and one part time—were categorized as Tier II, or those with less exposure to COVID-19.
Jones said that the recommended hazard pay amounts for board consideration Monday night would be $1,200 for full-time Tier I employees and $600 for full-time Tier II employees. The recommendation for part-time employees would be 50 percent of that amount based on their tier, up from 25 percent stated in the hazard pay policy, a change the board will be asked to approve. He estimated the total cost at around $130,000.
On request by the newspaper, draft information provided by the county indicates the following departments and number of employees are included in the initial approval for hazard pay: Tier I, emergency medical services, 38; sheriff’s office, 35 (includes deputies and detention staff); buildings and grounds, 5; health department, 17; Tier II, animal control, 1; social services, 6; sheriff’s office detention center, 14; health department, 14.
To view a copy of this document, see the attachment to this article..
