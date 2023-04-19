Norlina Police Chief.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Tony Marrow, at front, center, takes the oath of office Monday as chief of the Norlina Police Department. At left holding the Bible is his wife, Deadre. Administering the oath of office, at right, is town attorney Robby May. Pictured at back, from the left, are Norlina Town Commissioners Tyrone Simes, Denny Burrows and Charles Smiley; Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock; and Town Commissioners Claude O’Hagan and Dennis Carrington.