Franklin County native Beverly Foster is settling into her role as Warren County Human Resources director, a position she has held since September.
She grew up on the family farm in the nearby community of Epsom, located where Franklin and Vance counties meet, and now represents the fifth generation of family members to call the farm home.
Foster earned an undergraduate degree in management and society at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After graduation, she worked in the human resources department of Target, and was based out of offices in the Triangle area.
After living and working in the city environment for several years, Foster was excited to accept the Warren County position and to return to the family farm.
“I wanted to live and work with the citizens of rural North Carolina,” she said.
Foster is no stranger to Warren County. Besides growing up in a nearby community, she is the great-niece of one of the first people to build a residence in the Pea Hill Creek area of Lake Gaston. Family members still call the area home.
Foster describes moving from work in the private sector to the public sector as a huge change, but expressed excitement about the opportunity to work in the Warren County Human Resources department.
“They are great people to work with,” she said. “I know I will love it. I already do. People are very welcoming.”
Foster views her role as Human Resources director as involving more than interviewing potential county employees and making personnel recommendations to the county manager and board of county commissioners.
“It is exciting to bring different recruiting strategies and new wellness programs to the county,” she said. “I want to be a real resource of knowledge for the county.”
Foster will also manage professional development programs for county departmental directors and supervisors, and plan recognition events to honor employees for their service.
“My real passion is professional and personal growth,” she added, noting her excitement about working with county employees and fellow departmental directors to be able to provide these opportunities.
As a local resident, Foster hopes to become more active in the community. A former Franklin County 4-H’er, she hopes to volunteer with Warren County’s 4-H program, especially 4-H W.A.Y. (Warren Advocating for Youth).
In the spring, Foster will begin working toward a master’s degree in human resources through Western Carolina University.
As she looks forward to the future, she is excited to be able to work with Warren County and to develop a stronger bond with the local community and its residents.
