Incident reports
• On March 23, Laura Brown of Jessie Shearin Road, Littleton, reported identify theft (someone using Brown’s information to get a loan).
• On April 13, Angela Monique Hargrove of Vicksboro Road, Henderson, reported larceny at an Ellington Road, Manson, address. Reported stolen were a long single barrel shotgun and a double barrel shotgun.
• On April 15, Matthew Tyler of Johnson Lane, Norlina, reported larceny (tool boxes taken and posted for sale online). Reported stolen were Craftsman toolboxes, a dog box and a dog kennel.
• On April 14, Vance Isiah Gibbs of Stanley Road, Henrico, reported wire fraud.
• On April 17, Bertha Goodson of Bolton Lane, Warrenton, reported larceny of firearm (gun taken from vehicle). Reported stolen was a Ruger 57 valued at $865.
• On April 4, Rufus Alston of Warrenton reported wire fraud (someone accessed his account).
• On April 20, the Dollar General in Wise reported larceny. Reported stolen were bags of dog food valued at $40 and toilet paper valued at $20.
• On April 25, Loria Richardson of Hwy. 43, Macon, reported wire fraud. Reported stolen was $712.
• On April 24, Pay Jay’s Corner Store reported larceny by employee. Money, merchandise and gasoline were reported stolen.
• On April 21, Carolyn Gouldman of Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton, reported forgery, elder abuse and larceny. Checks were reported stolen and name forged.
• On April 21, Denesha Hargrove of Snipes Street, Norlina, reported larceny at a Warrenton address (no refund). Reported stolen was $1,025.
• On April 21, Paul D. Kearney, Jr. of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Warrenton, reported that discarded utility poles had been cut.
• On April 30, Tina Davis Wyche of SP Green Road, Manson, reported lost or stolen gun. Reported stolen was a handgun.
• On April 21, Warren County Middle School reported an incident of communicating threats.
• On March 14, State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids reported that a bad check had been deposited at the ATM on Eaton Ferry Road in Littleton. The bad check was in the amount of $1,575.55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.