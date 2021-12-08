Warren Early College High School English teacher has been named Warren County Schools’ Teacher of the Year. Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton presented the award recently during a surprise visit to her classroom
Bender described receiving the award as both exciting and humbling.
“The award is a surprise and a thrill,” she said. “It really is a very flattering accomplishment. I see all sorts of great teachers around me that I try to learn form and be like.”
Bender’s career could have taken a different turn. When she entered NC State University in Raleigh, she was asked to pick a major, but was undecided at the time. Bender thought of her father, who worked as a salesman with a company, but hit a glass ceiling in his career because he did not hold a college degree.
Bender decided to major in business management and maintained that major until her junior year. Then, during an exam, the first thing that popped into her mind after reading one question was, “Who cares?” Bender realized that she just didn’t have a passion for a career in business.
She talked with a favorite English professor, who told her about a program of study that would allow her to earn a degree in English that would also encompass education. Bender took a semester off before returning to NCSU with a new goal in mind and found her life’s passion — making a difference in students’ lives as a classroom teacher.
She came to Warren County in 1988 after marrying Warren County native Jeff Bender. At that point, Bender’s career path took a few more turns before she arrived at Warren Early College High School. Bender taught at Kerr-Vance Academy and Franklin Academy, became a partner with her husband in what was known then as Bender Dairy Farm and worked in the nonprofit sector. Then she realized how much she missed the classroom.
“I was thrilled when I found a teaching position at Warren Early College High School,” Bender said.
Now in her fifth year there, she teaches English I, English III and Senior Projects. Bender loves getting to know her students as freshmen and seeing how much they have grown when they return to her classroom as juniors. She considers it extremely gratifying to then work with them as they are completing their senior projects and making decisions about their futures.
Bender remembers not knowing what career she wanted to pursue when she was in high school, and she wants her students to be able to face the future without such uncertainty.
“I hope I am leading them to what they can be through what I am teaching. I want to open their eyes to what is possible,” she said. “It is a privilege to be part of the beginning of their high school careers and when they are getting ready to launch and pursue their potential.”
Bender wants to send all of her students into their adult lives with skills that will help them in any career: being able to write well, speak effectively, learn information, communicate ideas, listen well and read well.
“Teaching is about people, being able to connect with them in a way that they know you see them and care about them, and what you share with them will be valuable,” Bender said.
She becomes emotional as she describes what students mean to their teachers.
“Our kids deserve the very best. Students should know that we love then greatly and with the world for each of them,” Bender said. “A great education is the best gift we can give them. I don’t think teachers teach for titles and awards. I hope all teachers are there because of a passion for making magic happen in the classroom.”
She is grateful for the opportunity to teach in Warren County. Bender remains humble about her award, thinking not of herself, but of the many teachers she has worked with and the impact of great teachers in the classroom. She views the Teacher of the Year award as a representation of the beauty of teaching, just as one flower picked from a garden is representative of the beauty of all the flowers around it. Bender wanted to convey this feeling as she expressed appreciation to Warren County Schools for her honor.
“Thank you for allowing me to represent the beauty of what can happen here,” she said. “All teachers and support staff are trying to work hard to give the children in Warren County the quality of life they deserve. We want to be great at what we do here for our kids and our county, our classrooms and our schools.”
