The Warren County Board of Education, during its Tuesday night meeting, voted unanimously to close Warren New Tech High School, effective Aug. 1, and merge the school with Warren County High School.
In their discussion, board members noted that consolidation would allow students of both schools to have greater access to learning opportunities and programs that might not be possible with two separate schools. Board members also referred to comments from two students during the public comments portion of the meeting that having access to these learning opportunities was important to them.
Heather Mallard, chief Communication and Engagement officer with Warren County Schools, presented the results of a study required by the state and school board policy when school closure is being considered. She noted that the Warren New Tech facility is being considered as the site for a proposed consolidated elementary school and, if the board chooses to move forward, the school would probably have closed at the end of next school year anyway to make way for construction.
Mallard said that a trend of declining enrollment continues at Warren New Tech High School. There were 64 students enrolled for next school year, less than half of the school's capacity of 140 students. She also noted that the state will not fund a principal's position for a school with fewer than 100 students.
Mallard told the board that, with the school merger, Warren New Tech students would still ride the same bus to WCHS. Warren New Tech employees would be reassigned to other locations, primarily at WCHS, to fill vacant positions.
Mallard said that Warren New Tech students currently do not have access to all of the courses and extracurricular activities offered at Warren County High School. At the same time, teachers from Warren New Tech would help WCHS not only by filing vacancies, but also by enabling WCHS to offer more advanced courses.
With the merger, the Warren New Tech High School facility would be utilized as the site of a daytime alternative learning program for the upcoming school year.
Mallard said that a major benefit of the school merger would be in the unification of students, families and the community behind one school.
With board approval of the school merger, Warren New Tech students and families will need to adjust to a different school calendar. New Tech students were scheduled to start the new school year on Aug. 28. Under the Warren County High School calendar, school begins on Aug. 8. The WCHS calendar will enable students to finish the second semester and take exams before winter break. The school year will end on May 22.
See a more complete article in the Aug. 2 edition of The Warren Record.
