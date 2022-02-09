The North Carolina State Supreme Court on Friday rejected congressional and legislative redistricting maps as unconstitutional.
According to its order, the matter was argued before the State Supreme Court on Feb. 2.
Warren County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said on Monday that the State Board of Elections has notified local boards of elections that a deadline of Feb. 18 has been set for the General Assembly to submit redrawn congressional and legislative maps.
At this point, the Primary Election is scheduled to take place as planned on May 17.
As the Warren County Board of Elections continues its preparations for the upcoming Primary Election, it will discuss any updated information during its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and may be accessed via Zoom with meeting ID 872 6096 5340 and passcode 634342.
The election was originally scheduled for March 3, but was moved to May by the North Carolina Supreme Court in light of lawsuits regarding redistricting maps.
Locally, filing will be conducted at the Warren County Board of Elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex building).
The State Board of Elections previously indicated that candidates who previously filed for the Primary Election will not have to file again. According to the board, candidates whose filing has been accepted by the State Board of Elections or a county board f elections “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary.
The State Board previously indicated that candidates who already filed for the primary will be able to withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period. Those who withdraw their candidacy will be free to file for any other office for which they are eligible during the reopened filing period.
Candidates who filed for local office before the filing period was suspended include the following:
• For District Court Judge: Ben Hunter
• For District Attorney: Mike Waters
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Tare “T” Davis
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 3: Victor Hunt and Barbara Espinosa
• For Warren County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Bertadean Williams Baker
• For Warren County Clerk of Superior Court: Lisa F. Blalock
• For Warren County Sheriff: Keishawn Mayes and John Branche
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 1: Victoria Lehman
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 2: Linda Byrd
• For Warren County Board of Education, District 4: Ebony Talley-Brame
One Stop Early Voting for the Primary Election will be held at the Warren County Board of Elections from April 28-May 14.
Early voting will be held Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
On Saturday, May 14, the final day of early voting, ballots may be cast between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.