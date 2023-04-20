Autism Awareness.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Mariam Boyd Elementary School staff members wear T-shirts designed by The Hands of Love brand created by Instructional Assistant Carol Evans in observance of April as Autism Awareness Month. Pictured, from the left, are, kneeling: Whitley McKenzie, Shekena Smith, Rachel Smith, Carol Johnson, Carol Evans, Latisha Alston and Virginia Ulpindo; standing, first row: Annetta Cates, Latrenda Hawkins, Sheila Kearney, Aquilla Alston, Exceptional Children Director Shana Brown and Principal Kendra Davis; second row: Rachel Lindsey, Teresa Taylor, Daisy Perry, Denise Scott, Kellie Barrow, Mylice Powell and Amanda Hardy; third row: Sheila Robertson, Raquel Nogueras, Brenda Patton, Stephanie Seward, Theresa McElhinney, Theresa Abbott, Orlinda Terry, Janie Cutts, Mia Taylor-Terry and Sherry Beale.

Mariam Boyd Elementary School staff members continue the tradition of wearing specially designed T-shirts to raise awareness about autism during the April observance of Autism Awareness Month. This year, the tradition expanded to include the Warren County Schools Central Services Office.

T-shirt.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Mariam Boyd Elementary School Exceptional Children’s Teacher Kirby Alston, third from left on the front row, is among the school staff members wearing a T-shirt with a giraffe design, the primary design selected by local educators for Autism Awareness Month.

The T-shirts were designed by The Hands of Love brand created by Mariam Boyd Exceptional Children Teacher Assistant Carol Evans around six years ago. Evans, whose niece is autistic, developed the brand as a way to support Exceptional Children by supporting autism awareness efforts. Evans has devoted her career and life to helping children through roles that have ranged from working at an orphanage to becoming a licensed foster parent.

The Autism Society of America defines autism spectrum disorder as a complex developmental disability with signs that typically appear during childhood and affect a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others.

Local educators were able to select from among several T-shirt designs for the 2023 commemoration. Traditionally, designs include the image of a puzzle piece, a recognized symbol of people with autism throughout the world. The puzzle pattern, represents the mystery and complexity of autism, and the complexity of the people and families living with the disorder while maintaining hope through research and increased awareness.

In addition to Autism Awareness Month, April 2 is recognized as World Autism Day. U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website noted that President Joseph R. Biden released a proclamation for World Autism Day “to recognize the achievements of neurodiverse people.” United Nations Secretary General António Guterres released a statement “to promote the contributions and rights of people on the autism spectrum.”