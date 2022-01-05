Keith Sutton, center, takes the oath of office Monday morning to officially become superintendent of Warren County Schools. Administering the oath of office is Mike Morgan, associate justice of the state supreme court, Sutton’s Omega Psi Phi fraternity brother, left. Holding the Bible is Jennifer Sims, Warren County Board of Education chairwoman. Sutton served as interim superintendent from July 1 until officially becoming superintendent.
