Warren County Veterans Services moved to the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton recently from office space at the Warren County Courthouse. The new location offers many advantages for those who have served in the armed forces, including the Veterans’ Dayroom, where they can receive training on setting up e-benefits.
Veterans Services is now located in the former Warren County Economic Development Office to the left of the Armory Civic Center’s front entrance.
For Warren County Veterans Services Officer Jamytta BellHyman and Senior Administrative Assistant Patrina Shearin, the new location provides more office space, which, in turn, allows for more privacy when discussing benefits with veterans.
“Veterans now have their own space,” BellHyman said.
She added that veterans often found it difficult to find parking spaces near the Warren County Courthouse, especially when court was in session. On the other hand, the Armory Civic Center offers an entire parking lot just for Veterans Services, and much greater handicapped accessibility, BellHyman said.
In addition to the space advantages that the new office location brings, Warren County Veterans Services is enjoying a number of software upgrades that make submitting claims quicker and easier.
BellHyman explained that, in the past, claims and related documents were submitted by fax, meaning that it could take as long as 18 to 20 months for them to be processed. The new software reduced that time to less than 30 days prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has slowed the process to four to six months, but the time reduction remains significant, BellHyman said.
The Veterans Services office serves Warren County veterans of all ages, surviving spouses and dependent children. The office can assist with the following:
• Disability compensation, pension, educational benefits, burial benefits, and increases for previous service-connected disabilities or previously denied claims
• Assistance with upgrading discharges where appropriate
• Healthcare enrollment
• Assistance with appeals
• Scholarship applications for scholarships offered through the North Carolina Veterans Commission as well as through the North Carolina Association of County Veteran Service Officers, among other benefits
BellHyman encouraged all veterans to contact the Veterans Services Office to make sure they learn about all benefits for which they are eligible.
However, before claims can be filed, veterans must present their discharge forms, known as the DD214. Medical records are beneficial, but can be requested if veterans do not have them.
The first communication between a veteran and the Veterans Services office will be a phone consultation, and an appointment for an in-office meeting will be scheduled. During the appointment, an intent to file will be established, which allows up to one year to gather all information that will be needed to submit the claim.
“I am very pleased that our county staff were able to make this move happen,” Warren County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis said in a statement from the Warren County Manager’s Office last week. “This is an idea that commissioners have discussed for some time. As a veteran myself, I know the board of commissioners felt it was important that we serve our veterans in a location that provided more privacy when discussing sensitive issues or benefits, better accessibility options, and a location separate from our court services.”
Veterans may also make appointments for the Veterans’ Dayroom and Learning Center, where they will receive training on how to access their e-benefits.
“Once they receive the training, they can access the e-benefits anywhere,” BellHyman said. “I used to do this from my desk. Many veterans would get home and still have questions.”
The Veterans Services Office continues to observe a number of COVID-19 precautions. Appointments are handled by phone when possible. When veterans come to the office, they are required to wear masks if they have not been vaccinated. If veterans have been vaccinated, masks are still preferred. The new office space allows for social distancing.
BellHyman indicated that after veterans have had their initial office appointments, visits to the office will be on an as needed basis. Many interviews can be conducted by phone.
Warren County officials believe that the space at the Armory Civic Center is ideal for the Veterans Services Office.
BellHyman emphasized that the Veterans Services Office is available to help all veterans receive the benefits they have earned.
“We still proudly serve those who proudly served,” she said.
Warren County Veterans Services is at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The office is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays by appointment. For more information, call 252-257-3385.
