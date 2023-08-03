Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Summer Revival Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Guest ministers are:
Tuesday: Rev. Dr. Jeanette Floyd, pastor of Dickies Grove Baptist Church
Wednesday: Rev. Mark Jones, pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church
Thursday: Rev. Quincy King, pastor of Serupta Baptist Church
Music will be rendered by each guest minister's church choir.
The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.