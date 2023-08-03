Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Summer Revival Tuesday, August 8 through Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m. nightly.

Guest ministers are:

Tuesday: Rev. Dr. Jeanette Floyd, pastor of Dickies Grove Baptist Church

Wednesday: Rev. Mark Jones, pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church

Thursday: Rev. Quincy King, pastor of Serupta Baptist Church

Music will be rendered by each guest minister's church choir.

The public is invited to attend.