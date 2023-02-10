The North Carolina Cooperative Extension will conduct training related to Beef Quality Assurance Certification on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
The session will focus on increasing consumer confidence and producer profitability.
The registration fee is $15 for NC Cattlemen’s Association members and $40 for non-members.
To register, go to go.ncsu.edu/2023bqa.
