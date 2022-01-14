Deborah Y. McQueen, a resident of Durham, was recently appointed as executive assistant to North Carolina Central University Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, effective Dec. 1, 2021.
McQueen, the daughter of the late Carolyn J. Neely and Raymond Neely, and granddaughter of the late Mrs. Ethel B. Harris, grew up in Warrenton and graduated from John Graham High School.
McQueen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Technical Management with a specialty in Technical Communications from DeVry University, Atlanta, Ga., and an Associate degree with a concentration in Information Systems Technology from Durham Technical Community College.
She previously served as senior office administrator for an investment firm and supported financial advisors. In this position, she was twice recognized for providing outstanding professional client service and received the Client Service Excellence Award.
At Central Carolina Bank and Trust in Durham, where she was employed from 1987 to 2005, McQueen held multiple roles, including business systems analyst, information resource analyst, technical librarian, return items exceptions supervisor, general ledger settlement coordinator, and retirement account clerk.
McQueen is the sister of Gerald L. Neely of New Orleans, La., and great-niece of Milo Jones and Annette H. Silver, both of Warrenton.
