The Littleton Woman’s Club has planned its annual Fall Luncheon from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Littleton Lions Club Building, 103 Ransom St.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the club, a community organization dedicated to the historical preservation of Person’s Ordinary, the last remaining pre-Revolutionary stagecoach inn on its original site, and improving Littleton as well as the surrounding area. 

 Luncheon tickets are $8, in advance or at the door. The meal will consist of chicken salad, pickled beets, green beans, country ham rolls, deviled eggs, desserts, and beverages, eat in or take out.