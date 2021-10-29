The Littleton Woman’s Club has planned its annual Fall Luncheon from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Littleton Lions Club Building, 103 Ransom St.
This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the club, a community organization dedicated to the historical preservation of Person’s Ordinary, the last remaining pre-Revolutionary stagecoach inn on its original site, and improving Littleton as well as the surrounding area.
Luncheon tickets are $8, in advance or at the door. The meal will consist of chicken salad, pickled beets, green beans, country ham rolls, deviled eggs, desserts, and beverages, eat in or take out.
