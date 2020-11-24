The number of active COVID-19 cases in Warren County has decreased from earlier this month, but the Warren County Health Department is urging local residents to take precautions, especially with the approaching holidays.
The health department reported that as of Friday, Nov. 20, there were 50 active cases in Warren County. That is down from 88 active cases reported on Nov. 2.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the county has seen a total of 572 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of that total, 520 have recovered. The health department also reported a total of eight deaths in Warren County since the outbreak of COVID-19.
The health department continues to urge local residents to take the following precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe:
• Wear a mask at all times when you are not at home.
• Wash/disinfect your hands frequently.
• Maintain physical distance from people who do not live with you.
• Limit the mixing of people who do not live in your household.
• Avoid settings where people congregate and large gatherings/celebrations.
• Adhere to the state’s guidelines of no more than 10 people at indoor events. Community and religious organizations are asked to consider the indoor limit when planning events.
The health department also recommends that those at high risk for developing serious illness from COVID-19 consider remaining at home as much as possible except for work, medical appointments or other business.
The health department also urges caregivers to wear masks and wash their hands when checking on elderly parents or family members. If you are sick, ask someone else to check on loved ones.
The health department encourages local residents who are sick or who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to be tested.
For more information, contact Warren County Health Director Margaret Brake at 252-257-1185.
