More than 80 community and church groups participated in the Keep Warren County Beautiful Spring Litter Sweep during the month of March.
Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee Chairperson Debbie Formyduval said that nearly 1,200 bags for litter pickup were issued to 85 participating groups.
“This doesn’t include the efforts of the county Public Works which cleaned areas at county waste sites,” she added.
Traditionally, a number of local churches, community groups and individuals have been participating in the Litter Sweep each year. Formyduval said that additional churches joined the effort this year: Warrenton Presbyterian, Oak Chapel, Snow Hill Baptist, Inez Baptist, Jerusalem and Warren Plains Methodist, and Vaughan Baptist. In addition, hunting clubs, including Oakville, Embro and Parktown, also participated in the Litter Sweep.
Picking up litter has become an ongoing project in a number of areas. Formyduval said that some local residents are working with their communities to pick up litter on a regular basis. She said that the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee is especially thankful for their dedication.
“Together we can make a difference since we live by example,” Formyduval said.
The Committee encourages Litter Sweep participants to report the number of bags they collected by calling the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114. However, even if people forget, local residents and those traveling through the county can see the difference that Litter Sweep participants make in their community, she said.
“We see the end result of their efforts throughout our communities, and that speaks volumes,” Formyduval said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.