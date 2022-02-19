The Littleton Lions Club will hold a Pancake & Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, March 12, from 7:30-11 a.m. at the Lions Club, 103 Ransom St., Littleton.
The breakfast includes juice, pancakes, sausage, eggs and choice of beverage. Price is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10. Takeout is available. Tickets will be available at the door.
Proceeds will be used to aid the visually impaired and other community service projects. If you have unneeded eyeglasses at your home, bring them to the breakfast. As a world-wide project, Lions Clubs collect millions of eyeglasses per year. They are cleaned, graded, repaired and provided free to people who need them. If you have unneeded hearing aids or empty printer ink cartridges, bring those to the breakfast as well.
Littleton Lions Club is located near the west end of Littleton at the corner of Hwy. 158 and Ransom St.
