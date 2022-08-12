The Norlina High School Class of 1962 gathered at Middleburg Steak & Seafood (Middleburg Steakhouse) for its 60th reunion. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: Peggy Felts Mulchi, Jean Brauer (wife of John Brauer), Robert Burnette, Margaret Ann Paschall Brame, Alice Rooker King and Jim Burton; back row: Roy Young, Arthur Holt King, Gayle Newell Medlin, Alice Paschall Wrenn, John Brauer, William Seaman, Stewart Rooker and Claude Jordan. Not pictured: Marie Harris Dickerson and Janet Moody Joyner.
