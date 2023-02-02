The Warren County Memorial Library welcomed Calvin Ramsey, author of “Ruth and the Green Book,” on Jan. 26 via virtual discussion in conjunction with the exhibit, “Oasis Spaces: North Carolina Green Book Project.”
The exhibit
The exhibit, which concluded on Jan. 31, was made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources as part of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. The Green Book Project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The exhibit and related special events highlighted the role of “The Negro Motorist Green Book” not only in helping African American travelers stay safe during the Jim Crow era, but also in serving as a tool to confront the realities of racial discrimination.
The exhibit explained that in the 1930s, when New York City postal carrier Victor Hugo Green created “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” African Americans faced segregation on transportation and in public facilities. “The Green Book” helped African Americans move through segregated and hostile spaces during the Jim Crow era. The publication directed travelers to safe “oasis spaces” as they visited family, conducted business, followed job opportunities, or vacationed.
Warren County Library Director Christy Bondy said that the accounts and experiences of postal workers throughout the country played key roles in the development of “The Green Book” as a list of safe places to travel. While the exhibit focused on locations in North Carolina, the Green Book provided information about “oasis spaces” throughout the country.
“The Green Book” listed more than 300 North Carolina businesses, including restaurants, hotels, tourist homes, beauty salons, barbershops and nightclubs. As the exhibit noted, the locations featured in “The Green Book” were more than just places to eat, stay and fill up the tank while traveling. They also supported grassroots activism and civil rights protests.
Calvin Ramsey
Calvin Ramsey is the author of “Ruth and the Green Book.” In the book, set in the 1950s, Ruth is excited to be traveling with her family from Chicago to Alabama to visit her grandmother, but she learns that some places aren’t friendly to African American travelers. However, after an attendant at a gas station introduces the family to “The Green Book,” they are able to have a safe, enjoyable journey.
During last week’s virtual discussion, Ramsey spoke to participants from a library in Connecticut, where he resides. He described the event as being like a homecoming for him, since his career brought him to Warren County some years ago.
Ramsey’s life has taken him across the country, from Baltimore and Roxboro to California and Saint Thomas. Around 9/11, he was living in Atlanta. Ramsey had always wanted to write, but found himself busy with other obligations. However, he decided to give writing one more try.
His service on a university advisory board meant that he was “surrounded by wonderful books and stories,” as he described it. Ramsey gathered his materials together and wrote “The Green Book: A Play.” That research also involved listening to taped recordings of the accounts of Holocaust survivors. Ramsey said that after listening to the tapes, he knew that he needed to include a Holocaust survivor in the play to address other forms of discrimination.
The play focuses on a Missouri family that welcomes African American travelers. One weekend, their guests include an Army veteran and his wife, and also a Holocaust survivor who is selling ads for “The Negro Motorist Green Book.”
As Ramsey continued to research The Green Book, there was always more to discover. He said that Green, a mailman, would take his wife home to Richmond, Va., each summer and experienced how African American travelers were treated during the Jim Crow era. What became known as the Green Book began with Green asking other postal carriers about their routes and where they were welcomed in their travels. Other people, both men and women, became involved, and the work extended across the country. An important part of the process also involved asking people if their homes were large enough to accommodate travelers, and whether they wanted to be listed in the Green Book as offering a safe place to stay.
The Green Book listed places throughout the United States, including Warrenton, Durham, Raleigh and Roxboro in North Carolina, and South Boston in Virginia.
“Anywhere there was an African American mailman, there were Green Book locations,” Ramsey said.
He noted that involvement in making the Green Book possible went beyond African Americans. A Jewish firm printed the Green Book for its first 25 years. At the encouragement of his wife, John D. Rockefeller and Standard Oil Company also became active in the ongoing project.
The book, “Ruth and the Green Book,” came about after the play. It has sold some 137,000 copies.
Virtual discussion participants noted that “Ruth and the Green Book” remains important to young people. Ramsey noted that the book can open up discussion about other forms of discrimination beyond one’s skin tone, from religious discrimination to body shaming. He told of the girl with blonde hair who wants to dye it another color because if she gives the wrong answer to a question in class, she is called a dumb blonde. Ramsey also told of a child who was adopted who was told by other children that her birth parents “threw her away.”
“When children see that other children face challenges, they see that they aren’t alone,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to write the children’s book.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.