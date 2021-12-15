Under the soft glow of Christmas lights, Luminaries of Love line Courthouse Square Sunday night to honor current and past firefighters and their family members. Fire apparatus lining nearby streets pay silent tribute to the men and women who answer the call when local families are in need, and those who came before whose example often began a family lineage of service that continues today. Luminaries are given each year in support of the Warren County Chapter of the Firefighters Burned Children Fund, which focuses on helping burn survivors and preventing burn injuries.
