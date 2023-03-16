How do you see Warren County Schools? That was one of the questions posed to a group of approximately 60 concerned citizens who attended a Community Roundtable discussion Saturday morning, March 11, in the Media Center at Warren County High School.
The theme of the meeting was Save Our Community By Focusing on Our Children. It was facilitated by Warren County resident Robert Steverson and Elaine Hanser, interim principal of Warren County High School.
According to the shared agenda, the goal of the meeting was to identify key needs and problems Warren County Schools faces that require community involvement. In her opening statement to the group, Hanser posed the leading question to the audience: “How do you see Warren County Schools; how do you see us?” Hanser then gave a heartfelt but sobering account of what she sees on an everyday basis in Warren County High School: the disorder and often danger, yet, as she puts it, “They are young people who are just like we were when we were in school; they make mistakes and they are misguided. They have no idea of what they will be doing tomorrow. And that is what I would like to provide, an avenue, a guide to let them know that it doesn’t have to stop today; they really do believe there is no tomorrow, and they have so much to give.”
Hanser then gave way to the audience to make comments by saying, “Tell us what it is you would like to see us do better in, how do you see us now, and how do you think you can help us do it better?” At that point, various citizens stood to give their accounts of how they see Warren County Schools, and most offered some innovative ideas. Some were ideas that have been used in school systems for years, but seem to still ring tried and true for helping the average student succeed.
Beth Wethington from Ministries United suggested having listening sessions “to just stop, and remain an active listener for students, someone to just be there to listen.” Henry Durham, a former Warren County School Board member, stated that he is invested in the school system and that all children should be involved in some kind of athletics, suggesting to open the schools up to the communities through a relationship with the Parks and Recreation Department. Among other suggestions, Durham noted that every student within the school system should have the opportunity to attend a college fair.
Those were just a few of the comments and suggestions offered during the roundtable. Steverson proposed to establish Community Roundtable discussions throughout the county connecting neighborhood churches to schools and communities.
J. Milo Alston, a local resident, asked “Where are the parents?” He requested that parents of currently enrolled students become involved in this process: “Reach out to the community; reach out to people who might have been left behind, find a way to connect to them, those who always feel like they are not a part.”
Earlene Henderson, local resident and self-proclaimed door knocker, stated, “We have had a long history of non-parent involvement.” She suggested going out into communities to talk to parents and families to find out what the needs are.
Hanser did agree that parents and families are vital in creating student success, but alluded that she wanted to get a feel for the intentions of the “Roundtable Discussions” and begin to work on solutions before bringing in parents and students. Hanser stated: “Some parents are emotionally damaged, angry and disappointed that their children are not doing well. We want to make this place a school that students can be proud of and their students that they send here can find their way to greatness.”
Hanser went on to say, “This is why we’re having this meeting because we are having so many disrespectful conversations about what we are not doing in this building. Everyday I worry about having to call some parent and tell them that their child was involved in an altercation and they died. We’ve got to get our schools back in order so that our students will know that this is a place of education and not a place to resolve community problems.”
Superintendent Keith Sutton stated: “What we are experiencing in Warren County is no different from what is taking place in other areas that are dealing with issues and social ills, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, schools are trying to recreate, reimagine.”
Other school principals, staff, and a few school board members were present; however, most feedback and dialog with the group was with Hanser, interim Warren County High School principal.
Dwyane Hicks, Warren County resident, said he was “impressed with the turnout, but disappointed that we don’t have a model or something to put into place right now, but I like the energy and hope it will move forward.”
At the end of the meeting, when next steps were on the table, all were invited to work in some volunteer capacity, and administrators would follow up with volunteer policies and guidelines. Hanser also made note of numerous career opportunities currently available and ready to be filled.
I asked Jennifer Sims, chairperson of the Warren County School Board, for comments about the meeting. She responded, “I am extremely encouraged with the community stakeholders who attended the round table and the commitment from so many. I plan to discuss with the board members who couldn’t attend some of the ideas and suggestions given. I would like for the board along with the superintendent to meet with some of the volunteers and see how soon we can get them in the schools as well as create committees to develop both short term and long range goals. I would like to thank Mr. Steverson and Principal Hanser for facilitating the round table and look forward to future meetings.”
In final words to me, Hanser said, “I appreciate having an opportunity to come to Warren County and do what I do best, to give time, attention and my heart to help re-culture a school that people love so much. I am excited because of love; people still love Warren County High School, in all of its brokenness, and we will find our way back to greatness! Sometimes when we are trying to do what is right, we can rub people the wrong way, and what’s right doesn’t always feel good, but we promise, you will be excited and pleased about our outcome.”
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.