Last month, 46 students celebrated their last day of classes at a new school called Littleton Academy. The local private school opened its doors for the first time last fall on the grounds of the old Littleton High School that closed in 1975. In its first year, Littleton Academy offered kindergarten through sixth-grade classes.
The academy is one of the latest projects spearheaded by the Ed Fitts Charitable Foundation and is intended to eventually welcome K-12th grade students.
The school’s educational philosophy centers around six core beliefs: experiential learning, strengths discovery, development of soft skills, design thinking, mathematical and scientific thinking, and community-based partnerships. Teachers delivered a rich, unique, comprehensive curriculum ranging from academic skill-building to agriculture, trades, and emotional intelligence. Classroom cadence is intended to cultivate a holistic style of learning and provide 21st century skills necessary for both academic and economic success.
“It has been an incredible year of learning for our young people in the Littleton region,” commented Renee Mizelle, principal of Littleton Academy. “It is a historic milestone for this community to once again be able to offer high-quality education for its families. This year was a success on many levels — from helping students reach grade-level or above grade-level success across all subjects to incorporating the time, talent, and expertise of more than 20 local volunteers to enhance our curriculum — it was truly a community effort. I look forward to what next year holds for our new and returning faculty, students, and volunteers.”
Another priority of the academy is ensuring that a student’s economic circumstances are never a barrier to enrollment there. All students who completed the 2022-23 school year received financial aid from the academy and its sponsors, and the majority received an additional Opportunity Scholarship from the State of North Carolina.
“All of our work at the Ed Fitts Charitable Foundation centers around building a thriving, sustainable community for the next generation of residents in Littleton and the surrounding region,” said Deb Fitts, president of the Littleton Academy Board of Directors. “Littleton Academy is critical to this mission. Families should not have to commute long distances to access quality, affordable education. All children deserve the opportunity to be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to be the very best versions of themselves, and that’s exactly what this school provides for the region. This is only the beginning for Littleton Academy, yet we are thrilled at the success of its inaugural school year.”
Enrollment is expected to grow for the 2023-24 school year with the addition of a seventh-grade class, and arrangements are being made to provide additional student transportation this fall. For more information about tuition and enrollment, visit www.littletonacademy.org.
