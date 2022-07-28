The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its July 19 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following:
• Warren County Schools: Tabitha Alston, school social worker
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Reneka Andrews, Math coach; Raquel Nogueras, first grade; Virginia Ulpindo, second grade
• Northside Elementary School: Josefina Solejo, fourth-grade teacher; Diane Forsythe, teacher assistant; Ebony Jones, kindergarten teacher; Tricia Wells, pre-kindergarten teacher; Latarva Vick, media specialist, Johanna Sierra, third-grade teacher; Heasel Ordonez, elementary teacher; Wendy Martinez, co-teacher, kindergarten Spanish; Nenita Simila Acedo, fourth-grade teacher
• Vaughan Elementary School: Sheryl Wester, literacy coach; Dianne Powell and Esmenca Heron Forrest, elementary teachers; Mark A. Olino and Kathlyn Taer, K-2 teachers
• Warren County High School: Shamonna Thomas, assistant principal; Aqueria Hargrive, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coordinator; Pamela D. Jordan, career development coordinator; Terry Wright, Social Studies teacher; Angela Richardson, literacy coach; Nerissa Aumentado and Charmaine Librado, Science teachers; Anjo Tadeo and Saul Nemenzo, Math teachers
• Warren County Middle School: Theotice Alston, instructional assistant; Oscar Jiminez, multi-classroom specialist; Benjamin Decena, Jr. and Motunrayo Agbetunsin, Science teachers; Krystle Glover, Math coach; Rebecca Drew Cardwell, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support school coordinator; Shawanda Talley, literacy coach; Lillian Stubbs, counselor; Cora Boyd, part-time counselor; Donetta Chevon Davis, English Language Arts teacher; Shanae Perry, Special Education; Porando Taylor, Career Development; Mark Labrador, Math (middle school/high school)
• Warren Early College High School: Julie Eaton, teacher
• Warren New Tech High School/WECHS: Desmond Johnson, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coordinator
Extended employment of the following was approved (effective dates vary, but are in the summer months):
• District: Odessa Perry, Career and Technical Education coordinator
• Mariam Boyd: Melvetta Taylor, counselor; Dr. Dwayne Coffer, assistant principal;
• Northside: Nicole Baker, acting assistant principal; Aimee Richardson, assistant principal; Latarya Vick, summer technology assistance
• Vaughan: Cameron Callahan, guidance counselor
• WCHS: Shronda Smith and Janice G. Garner, guidance counselors
• WCMS: Robin Hargrove, clerical/office; Lianndra Davis, assistant principal; Tanika Alston, media coordinator; Markell Brown, teacher assistant-behavior interventionist
• WECHS: Lenora Parks, school counselor
• WNTHS: Crystal Boyd, school counselor
Other personnel was approved as follows:
• Standard volunteers: Beatrice Banks Hinton and Shannon Vaneice Johnson
• WCMS: Maurice Crump, Jr., athletic director; Sanqueesha Henderson, head cheerleader coach; Eric Hawkins, head football coach; Morton Jones, assistant football coach; Angela Danice Alston, head volleyball coach
The following extra-duty assignments were approved for Northside: Towanda Hayes, first-grade academic tutor; Jessie Boyd, second/third grade English Language Arts tutor
The following vacancies were reported:
• Central Office: initially licensed teacher professional development coordinator, temporary public health nurse II (school health liaison/COVID-19 compliance nurse)
• District-wide: literacy coach, multi-classroom specialist, Math coach, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coordinator
• Hawkins Educational Center: career development coordinator
• Vaughan: assistant principal, custodian, Exceptional Children’s teacher
• WCHS: JROTC teacher, Social Studies teacher, assistant principal
• WCMS: Exceptional Children teacher (self-contained)
• Warren County Maintenance: plumber
• Warren County Transportation: transportation mechanic, supervisor/lead mechanic
