The local Glen Raven, Inc. Custom Fabrics, LLC plant has built a strong presence in the town of Norlina, and that presence will increase when the expansion of its 200,000-square-foot facility is complete.
However, Glen Raven, which produces synthetic yarns under the brand name of Sunbrella, needed a temporary home for its Human Resources and related functions while the construction continued.
Plant Manager Todd Wemyss didn’t have to look far to find the solution for Glen Raven’s needs: a building at 127 Hyco Street that fellow Warren County native Tommy Tucker of Tucker’s Roofing and Construction has owned since 2008.
Tucker had planned to convert the building into office space anyway, but had not started the work. Wemyss’ request to utilize it was just what Tucker needed to move the project forward. Here was an opportunity to renovate the property to create office space that would not only suit Glen Raven, but also be attractive to individuals and businesses seeking office space after Glen Raven’s renovations are complete.
“When he told me he wanted the building, I was overjoyed,” Tucker said.
Wemyss contacted Tucker in August. At that time, Tucker was using the building as storage for Tucker’s Roofing and Construction, and for the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival and 5k in his role of president of the Ridgeway Historical Society.
Renovations would not be easy. Tucker utilized contractors from Warren and Vance counties to help with the work, and often worked long hours at the site himself for four to five months.
Tucker described the project as a total renovation. Work included the walls, floors, plumbing, heating and cooling, and wiring. Tucker also installed Glen Raven’s Sunbrella awning above the entrance.
With the renovations, Glen Raven now has a dedicated office space for six to eight people that includes a separate space for use as a conference room and for training.
Tucker focused on retaining the building’s character as he made renovations, leaving exposed brick and varnishing advertising art that was uncovered on the walls.
That was exactly what Wemyss wanted.
“It was a total renovation from floor to ceiling,” he said. “It has very nice office and conference space while keeping the character of the building.”
Both Tucker and Wemyss view Glen Raven’s presence on Hyco Street as being a catalyst for growth in Norlina now and in the future.
“We wanted to be close to the plant during construction and also help the community,” Wemyss said. “As we grow, we want to see the community grow.”
After the Glen Raven expansion is complete and Human Resources functions have returned to the plant on US 1, Tucker will have two office spaces ready to rent to future clients.
“The space will be great for someone looking for a nice office in town,” he said. “We want someone to come in and keep it rolling.”
Wemyss also is excited about the growth opportunities that the building can bring to Norlina while Glen Raven occupies the space and beyond.
“It can be a focal point for the town and area,” he said. “Hopefully, it will bring in more business opportunities.”
Tucker again described how glad he was to provide a renovated space for Wemyss and Glen Raven that also helped him achieve his dreams of making the building available for business rental.
“At the end of the day, we are both happy,” Tucker said. “I am happy that Glen Raven wanted to get this done. I am overjoyed.”
